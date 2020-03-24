Should Indians worry about the Hantavirus that killed one man in China?

With the virus striking an individual in China, the question arises: Has India ever recorded cases of hantavirus?

The answer is yes. There have been several cases recorded, but some of the most famous ones include the following:

In 2008, 28 people from the Irula community in Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district reported contracting the virus. The community mainly comprises snake and rat catchers, Nature India reported

While there were no reported cases of the virus during the 1994 plague that hit Surat, there were speculations that people had contracted the virus in Gujarat during that period, a Down to Earth magazine report claimed.