See Pics: Euclid Telescope Captures Stunning, Full Colour Images Of Deep Cosmos

European Space Agency's Euclid has released its first full-colour photographs of the cosmos | European Space Agency

The European Space Agency has released the first pictures captured by its Euclid space telescope, seeking to reveal cosmic mysteries. The space agency took to its social media to share the series of images, including the Perseus Galaxy Cluster, the IC 342 spiral galaxy, the globular cluster NGC 6397, the irregular galaxy NGC 6822, and the Horseshoe Nebula.

ESA claims the recent images show Euclid's potential

The European Space Agency claims that until today, no telescope has ever been able to create such razor-sharp astronomical pictures across such a huge piece of sky and look so far into the distant universe. These five photographs show Euclid's full potential, and they reveal that the telescope is designed to create the most comprehensive 3D map of the universe and reveal some of its mysteries.

ESA Director of Science, Professor Carole Mundell, said, "Dark Matter pulls galaxies together and pushes them to spin faster than visible matter alone can account for, dark energy is driving the universe's accelerated expansion. For the first time, Euclid will allow cosmologists to explore these competing dark mysteries together."

"Euclid space telescope will make a leap in our cosmos learning as a whole, and these outstanding images show that the mission is ready to aid answer one of the greatest mysteries of modern physics," he added.

Images provided by Euclid are detailed and stunning

According to the ESA's Euclid Project Scientist, Rene Laureijs, "We have never seen such detailed astronomical images before. They are even more stunning and detailed than we could have dreamed, revealing previously undiscovered characteristics in well-known portions of the local universe. Now we're poised to analyse the evolution of billions of galaxies across cosmic time."

ESA's Euclid Project Manager, Giuseppe Racca, said, "Our high Standards for this telescope were fruitful, the images are so detailed and all thanks to the special optical design, perfect manufacturing and assembly of the telescope and instruments, and extremely on point and temperature control."

