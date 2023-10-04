Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2023 Awarded To Alexei Ekimov, Louis Brus & Moungi Bawendi For Their Discovery Of Quantum Dots

Nobel Prize In Chemistry 2023 | Twitter

Sweden's Royal Academy of Sciences on Wednesday announced that the Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2023 has been awarded to Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov for their discovery and development of quantum dots. Quantum dots which are the smallest components of nanotechnology, which are used in televisions and LED lamps. They are also used to guide surgeons to remove tumour tissue and also in many other things.

The Royal Academy said that the Nobel Laureates in Chemistry 2023 have succeeded in producing particles that are so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The quantum phenomena arises when the matter shrinks to nanodimensions. The particles which are known as quantum dots have great importance in nanotechnology. Chair of the Nobel Committee for Chemistry, Johan Åqvist said, “Quantum dots have many fascinating and unusual properties. Importantly, they have different colours depending on their size.”

Everyone who studies chemistry learns that an element’s properties are governed by how many electrons it has. However, when matter shrinks to nano-dimensions quantum phenomena arise; these are governed by the size of the matter. The Nobel Laureates in Chemistry 2023 have succeeded in producing particles so small that their properties are determined by quantum phenomena. The particles, which are called quantum dots, are now of great importance in nanotechnology.

Quantum dots are said to be bringing many great benefits to human life

Quantum dots are said to be bringing many great benefits to human life. These dots are now used to illuminate television screens and also computer monitors which are based on QLED technology. It is also used to add nuance to some of the LED lamps. The Nobel Laureates in Chemistry 2023 Alexei Ekimov succeeded in creating size-dependent quantum effects in coloured glass in the year 1980.

After few years, Louis Brus became the first scientist in the world to prove that size-dependent quantum effects in particles floating freely in a fluid. Moungi Bawendi, in the year 1993, revolutionised the chemical production of quantum dots which resulted in almost perfect particles.

