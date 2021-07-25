No data breach, says chat app Clubhouse as rumours about millions of phone numbers 'up for sale' go viral

New Delhi: As the news of data breach surfaced online revealing that millions of phone numbers of Clubhouse users are 'up for sale' on Dark Web, the chat app maker on Sunday informed that there has been no data breach.

The company also said that it continues to invest in industry-leading security practices as privacy and security are of the utmost importance to Clubhouse.

"There are a series of bots generating billions of random phone numbers," the company's spokesperson told IANS.

"In the event that one of these random numbers happens to exist on our platform due to mathematical coincidence, Clubhouse's API returns no user identifiable information," it added.

On Saturday, leading cyber-security expert Jiten Jain wrote on Twitter that a database of phone numbers of Clubhouse users is up for sale on the Darknet.

"It also contains numbers of people in user's phonebooks that were synced. So chances are high that you are listed even if you haven't had a Clubhouse login," he wrote.