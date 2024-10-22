NISAR Mission 2025: All You Need To Know About NASA and ISRO Project

NISAR Mission 2025 | NASA/JPL-Caltech

The joint NISAR Mission by NASA and ISRO will measure alterations in Earth's ecosystems, surfaces, and ice masses, providing information on biomass, natural disasters, sea level rise, groundwater, and other applications. NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have partnered to collaborate on a shared Earth-observing satellite mission called NISAR, NASA and ISRO SAR Mission.



NISAR will observe Earth's land and ice-covered surfaces every 12 days as it passes both ascending and descending, gathering data about every 6 days throughout its 3-year mission.

We’ve teamed up with @ISRO on the NISAR mission, a satellite that will measure changes on Earth’s surface in fine detail. Data from NISAR can help us better manage natural resources, and understand the pace and effects of climate change. https://t.co/FUEenT8PmS pic.twitter.com/cbTbpJsK1O — NASA (@NASA) January 11, 2024

NASA Partnership With ISRO

NASA and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have collaborated to develop a joint Earth-observing satellite mission called NISAR. The objective of this mission is to monitor changes in land surfaces worldwide using cutting-edge radar imaging technology. This collaboration was established in reaction to the 2007 survey by the National Academy of Science, which pinpointed the need for increased data in Earth science fields like ecosystems, crustal deformation, and cryospheric sciences.

NASA Administrator Charles Bolden (left) and ISRO Chairman K. Radhakrishnan signed papers to start a joint Earth-observing satellite mission and set up a plan for future joint Mars exploration missions. | NASA

ISRO's focus on agricultural monitoring, landslide studies, glacier studies, soil moisture, coastal processes, and hazard monitoring made them a significant collaborator in developing NISAR. During this task, two radar frequencies, L-band and S-band, will be employed to accurately track alterations on the Earth's surface. NASA is supplying the L-band radar and other technologies, while ISRO is contributing the spacecraft bus, S-band radar, and launch services. The NISAR mission is set to launch in 2024 due to the effective partnership between NASA and ISRO.

NISAR Spacecraft | NASA

Mission Concept

NISAR is an innovative satellite mission that utilizes radar data in L-band and S-band to accurately track alterations on Earth's surface. The mission can identify movements as tiny as centimeters, enabling it to research different Earth processes like glacier movement and earthquake behavior. With synthetic aperture radar technology, NISAR generates detailed images that are available day or night and in any weather. NISAR is capable of capturing images of the entire Earth in only 12 days with a wide imaging range of more than 150 miles.

The radar images from the mission will help monitor changes in crop fields, dangerous zones, and current natural disasters such as volcanic eruptions. Through the examination of these intricate pictures over a period of time, researchers are able to gain a deeper insight into alterations in the land surface and how they affect the environment. NISAR is scheduled for a 2024 launch from India, with NASA and ISRO preparing for multiple years of scientific missions to collect important data. The public will have free access to all NISAR data through the Alaska Satellite Facility DAAC, following NASA's open data policy for Earth Science.

Meet Dr. Akshata Krishnamurthy! As a space systems engineer at @nasajpl, she has spearheaded pioneering advancements in science and robotic operations on both Earth and Mars. Listen in as she speaks about her experiences working on #NISAR, a joint mission between the @NASAJPL &… pic.twitter.com/lQ1dOEL54U — U.S. Embassy India (@USAndIndia) May 23, 2024

NISAR Features

The NISAR spacecraft will have two synthetic aperture radar instruments, namely L-SAR and S-SAR, operating at wavelengths of 24 cm and 10 cm, respectively, for wide swath mapping. ISRO will launch the spacecraft into a polar sun-synchronous orbit using a GSLV-II. NASA has made various contributions such as the L-band SAR tool, mesh reflector, boom, solid-state recorder, GPS, Ka-band system, and engineering payload. ISRO offers the spacecraft, launch vehicle, and S-band SAR electronics. NISAR will feature a dual-frequency radar, with an imaging swath of more than 150 miles, providing worldwide coverage every 12 days to observe the Earth's surface. The satellite will be stabilized on three axes using reaction wheels to keep its orientation towards Earth and the Sun. Following a 90-day testing period, NISAR will function for a minimum of three years using the L-band radar and five years using the S-band radar, with the possibility of prolonging operations if there are enough fuel reserves.

NISAR Features | NASA

Observation Strategy

The NISAR mission, coordinated by NASA and ISRO, is required to fulfill a variety of scientific needs, which include mapping land biomass globally, monitoring sea ice around the polar regions, tracking mountain glaciers, and observing areas experiencing rapid deformations. The L-band and S-band devices provide a variety of radar observation modes for global land and ice regions. The Observation Plan includes developing geographic targets and radar modes for Earth's surface, ice, and ecosystems, guaranteeing harmony and full data consistency across scientific areas.

Artist Rendering Of NISAR Satellite | NASA

The goal is to have consistent worldwide coverage, with India concentrating on particular radar modes required by ISRO. Unique sea ice classification will be present on the eastern coast of Antarctica, with the majority of the land being categorised as "Background Land" mode. More in-depth observations will be made in North America. NISAR will exclusively focus on the left side, depending on SAR satellite information for monitoring the Arctic region. This method simplifies observations and guarantees each field gets the required information. The mission aims to cater to a variety of scientific goals while considering the possible intricacies of radar modes in order to offer thorough and high-quality data for research purposes.