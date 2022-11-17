NASA shares never-before-seen celestial hourglass

L1527 | NASA

The James Webb Telescope, which is NASA's observatory, is known for sharing unknown and unseen images of the cosmic world. Once again, James Webb has shared an image that represents the image of an hourglass.

NASA shared the image of an orange and blue hourglass floating between the celestial world. These blue and orange shades seen in the picture are actually the dust that is being thrown out from the newly emerging stars.

Hidden in the neck of this “hourglass” of light are the very beginnings of a new star — a protostar. The clouds of dust and gas within this region are only visible in infrared light, the wavelengths that Webb specializes in: https://t.co/DtazblATMW pic.twitter.com/aGEEBO9BB8 — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) November 16, 2022

Talking about these protostars NASA quoted, "This protostar is a hot, puffy clump of gas that’s only a fraction of the mass of our Sun. As it draws material in, its core will compress, get hotter, and eventually begin nuclear fusion-creating a star"

Protostars (a contracting mass of gas) can be seen in the dark cloud L1527, which is giving us insights about the beginning of new stars. Only infrared light can see these flaming clouds in the Taurus star-forming area. Hence, they have never been seen before. And because of that, NASA's NIRCam targeted it for its insights.

L1527's comparatively young body is barely 100,000 years old. Infrared lights observed by missions such as the Infrared Astronomical Satellite, L1527, are classified as class 0 protostars, the earliest stage of star formation, due to their age and brightness.

These lights were spotted in the Taurus molecular cloud, which is a stellar nursery and home to hundreds of nearly formed stars around 430 light years away from Earth.