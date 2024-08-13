 More Water On Mars: Scientists Say Liquid Reservoirs Are Present Beneath Martian surface
We already know that Mars has frozen water around its poles and water flowed on Martian surface billions of years ago before the red planet became a desert. But now, a scientific study has found that liquid water reservoirs are present beneath the Martian surface.

Rahul M
article-image
Mars is known as the Red Planet because its surface is coated in rusty red soil, rock and dust formed of iron oxide. | File

Mars has been a thing of great intrigue for humankind for centuries. It is after all, the only shiny thing in the night sky with a distinct red hue easily visible to the naked eye. From considering Mars a god to invasion of Martians, we have let our imagination run free. But now a study rooted in hard science has said that reservoirs of liquid water exist beneath the Martian surface.

Does this mean the red planet is prime for human survival? Read on.

Experts from several universities in the US have conducted a study which has been published in scientific journal Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).

The experts analysed data gathered by NASA's InSight Mars Lander, which was sent to Mars to study what are called 'marsquakes', or quakes on Mars.

Seismic waves from any quake behave similarly in a sense that they travel with different speed depending on state of the matter (solid, liquid or gaseous). By carefully analysing seismic waves, it is possible to predict presence of liquid under the surface.

"These are actually the same techniques we use to prospect for water on Earth, or to look for oil and gas," said Prof Michael Manga, from the University of California, Berkeley. Prof Manga was quoted by the BBC.

Based on the analysis, it has been predicted that the reservoirs of water are present at a depth of around 10 to 20 km beneath the Martian surface.

“Understanding the Martian water cycle is critical for understanding the evolution of the climate, surface and interior,” said lead researcher Dr Vashan Wright, from UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography. Dr Wright was quoted by the BBC as well.

So is Mars fit to establish a human colony right away?

Evidence of liquid water reservoirs is indeed an encouraging development towards establishing permanent human base on the red planet. But their depth means that we won't be able to reach them currently.

But there is silver lining to this.

Apart from trying to establish human presence, search for alien life is also a prime scientific curiosity. And experts involved in the study believe that if any habitable environments exist on Mars, it will be beneficial to search for Martian life around such water reservoirs beneath the surface.

