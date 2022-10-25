e-Paper Get App
HomeScienceMake your own "James Webb Space Pumpkin"

Make your own "James Webb Space Pumpkin"

To have a spooky decoration this Halloween Canadian Space agency urged people to recreate the James Webb Telescope on Pumpkin

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 08:40 PM IST
article-image
James Webb carved in Pumpkin | NASA
Halloween is around the corner to mark this special day, the Canadian Space Agency encouraged people to participate in an interesting activity by carving the James Webb Telescope on a pumpkin as a spooky decoration. The Canadian Sapace agency has shared the steps to carving the pumpkin.

The Canadian Space agency tweeted, "Halloween is just around the corner! Looking to add a touch of outer space to your Halloween decorations? Download our free Webb Telescope pumpkin carving stencils. "

article-image

The website has provided the steps to create a pumpkin James Webb telescope.
The easiest ones are the diamond-shaped sun shield and large primary mirror; the second one is Webb's already iconic hexagonally segmented primary mirror; and the third one is the Spider Webb, which is the most difficult to make.

The James Webb Telescope has been made in collaboration with NASA and the European Space Agency and was launched in December 2021 from French Guiana on an Ariane 5 rocket. 
James Webb had already shared many mesmerising images of the cosmic world.

