Lunar Eclipse 2023: Check List Of Cities, Timings And Things To Do During Chandra Grahan

The annual lunar eclipse of the year 2023 will occur on October 28-29. The lunar eclipse will be visible across the regions of Africa, Europe, Asia, and Australia. This eclipse will be a partial lunar eclipse and will also be visible in all parts of India, according to NASA. Because this is a partial eclipse of 0.12 magnitude, the Earth's shadow will cover only 12 per cent of the moon at maximum eclipse. Only sunlight refracted from Earth's atmosphere will illuminate the region of the moon inside the umbral.

For sky gazers & enthusiasts: Get ready for the cosmic event of the year! A partial #LunarEclipse will occur on Oct 28-29, 2023, Saturday-Sunday, 6-7 Kartika, 1945 Saka Era. Watch as Earth moves between the Sun & Moon & witness the beauty of astronomy in action! pic.twitter.com/MWq9mRaB5Q — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 28, 2023

Lunar eclipse 2023: Know date

The partial lunar eclipse will begin from Saturday, October 28, until Sunday, October 29. The moon will be in the Earth's penumbra shadow on Saturday, and it will enter the umbra shadow zone in the early hours of Sunday.

Lunar eclipse 2023: Know city-wise timing

The partial lunar eclipse will be visible across all cities on the night starting from October 28 until Sunday, October 29. It will be visible in the country for approximately 90 minutes at midnight. Metros including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Bangalore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Indore, Chennai, Lucknow, Patna, and Madhya Pradesh will witness the lunar eclipse on October 29 between 1:06 am to 2:22 am.

Lunar eclipse 2023: Things to do

1) During the eclipse, it is best to stay indoors and avoid starting any new projects or activities.

2) According to traditions, people should avoid consuming food.

3) Pregnant women are severely restricted from going outside. Also, it is advised not to cut or sew any cloth, carry sharp equipment, including scissors or blades, use knives, or other activities that can be harmful to an unborn child.

Lunar eclipse 2023: Regions where lunar eclipse will not be seen

The lunar eclipse will not be seen in the United States of America (USA). However, it will be visible at the moonrise in some parts of Brazil (South America)

