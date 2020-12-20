Jupiter and Saturn's 'great conjunction' to appear tomorrow: When and where can you watch it in India?

Tomorrow (Monday, December 21) will bring a rare celestial event to our night sky. The two largest planets in our solar system -- Jupiter and Saturn -- will be seen close to each other. This has been termed as the "great conjunction".

In this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, the two planets will look extremely close to each other as one over another making them look like a bright speckle in the sky.

Reportedly, the last time these two planets were seen so close to each other was on July 16, 1623. "It's been nearly 400 years since the planets passed this close to each other in the sky, and nearly 800 years since the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter occurred at night, as it will for 2020, allowing nearly everyone around the world to witness this 'great conjunction," said NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration).

Planetary Astronomer Dr James O'Donoghue said that Jupiter and Saturn will be separated by just 0.1 degrees. This will be their closest separation in the sky since 1623. He also shared an animated video to help us understand the closeness between the two planets.