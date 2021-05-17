ISRO to share portable medical oxygen concentrator tech called 'Shwaas'

Chennai: The Indian space agency has announced its decision to transfer the technology to make portable medical oxygen concentrators developed by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC). The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that its rocket centre VSSC has developed medical oxygen concentrator 'Shwaas', which can deliver an enriched level (over 95 per cent) of oxygen than in air to support patients with respiratory illness or who are on oxygen therapy.

The device enhances the oxygen gas content by selectively separating the nitrogen gas from ambient air through Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA), it said. Shwaas is capable of supplying enriched oxygen continuously at 10 litres per minute (LPM) adequate for two patients at a time.