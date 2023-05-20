Is the world ending this Sunday? Here's why May 21 is observed as 'End of World Day'

May 21 is observed as the End of the World Day by people across the globe. There's an interesting tale stating its commemoration that will surely steal ears of time travellers, space enthusiasts, and like-minded ones.

Call it the Doomsday or the apocalypse, May 21 was a crucial day in 2011 as it was predicted to be mark the end of the world.

Harold Camping, an American radio presenter and the network's former president, issued a biblically-based doomsday warning to the world and claimed that on May 21, 2011, Christians would enter Heaven and mark the Judgment Day. According to him, the end of the world was supposed to take place five months after the declared date.

Camping’s book “We Are Almost There!” published by Family Stations Inc., details his words on the world's ending. The pages of the book reads out loud: "WITH NO APOLOGIES, IT IS THE INTENT OF THIS BOOK TO WARN AS MANY PEOPLE AS POSSIBLE ABOUT THE ABUNDANT BIBLICAL EVIDENCE THAT THE END OF THE WORLD IS ALMOST HERE. THE END OF THE WORLD IS THAT AWESOME AND TERRIBLE MOMENT WHEN JESUS CHRIST, THE SUPREME RULER OF MANKIND, WILL COMPLETE THE JUDGMENT PROCESS THAT BEGAN IN THE GARDEN OF EDEN WHEN ADAM AND EVE DISOBEYED GOD. We Are Almost There!"