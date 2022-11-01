In pic: Here's how the sun changed its look for the Halloween: Turned like Solar Jack-o-lantern

Solar Jack-o-lantern | NASA/Instagram

On the day of Halloween, NASA shared a spooky image of a solar jack-o-lantern, which has a ghoulish grin. NASA shared the image on their official Instagram handle. The few areas on the solar were bright because they are active areas and produce more light and energy.

NASA captioned the image, "This solar jack-o-lantern, captured by our Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) in October 2014, gets its ghoulish grin from active regions on the Sun, which emit more light and energy than the surrounding dark areas. Active regions are markers of an intense and complex set of magnetic fields hovering in the sun’s atmosphere."

"The SDO has kept an unblinking eye on the Sun since 2010, recording phenomena like solar flares and coronal loops. It measures the Sun’s interior, atmosphere, magnetic field, and energy output, helping us understand our nearest star. "

According to NASA, the bright orange active spots form the shapes of eyes and a grin, make the sun look like a jack-o-lantern.