FPJ Explains: Is Sunita Williams stuck in space? What is NASA doing about the situation?

Sunita Williams, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) astronaut is not stranded on the International Space Station (ISS), maintains the space agency. But fact remains that Williams, who was flown to ISS for a nine-day mission on June 5, 2024 remains there still. Williams and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore were taken to ISS by Boeing's Starliner which sprung leaks and malfunctions even during test flight. The space capsule has developed glitches again and remains docked at the ISS. NASA has already hinted that the two astronauts may have to stay on ISS till February 2025 and may be brought back to Earth by SpaceX's Crew Dragon space capsule.

What's the issue?

Boeing's Starliner program and its brand name suffered further setbacks after the space capsule developed serious issues while it was taking the Astronauts to the ISS. The capsule developed helium leaks, thruster malfunctions and issues in it propulsion system. The capsule was able to dock and the Astronauts were able to enter the ISS. But it was deemed to be unsafe for a return journey to the Earth unless the issues are sorted out.

Boeing is now racing against time and its engineers are running tests to determine whether Starliner is safe enough to bring the astronauts home.

Why is coming back to Earth a serious thing?

Earth's atmosphere creates friction which heats up and burns any object approaching its surface from space. The meteor showers we see are the result of space rocks getting burnt in the atmosphere.

Space capsules returning to Earth face the same problem. It is of utmost importance to ensure that the space capsule does not disintegrate killing the astronauts inside.

NASA has experienced such a disaster in the year 2003 when Columbia space shuttle broke up in the atmosphere, killing all seven astronauts inside. One of them was Kalpana Chawla.

NASA naturally does not want a repeat and hence taking every care to ensure that space capsule carrying Sunita Williams would return to Earth safely.

Is Boeing's Starliner program doomed?

It will be too early to say this but Boeing's brand has definitely taken a hit. This was Starliner's first space mission and the space capsule has developed glitches.

Boeing's brand has already suffered enough damage due to issues with its 737 planes. If the company is not able to sort out issues with Starliner, its commercial space program may suffer a serious setback.