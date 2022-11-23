Fibonacci Day 2022: Read to know what it is & where we can find this sequence in nature

Fibonacci Day | Freepik

Fibonacci Day is celebrated today, i.e., on November 23, because the date formation of today is 11/23 (1, 1, 2, 3), which represents the Fibonacci sequence. Leonardo Bonacci, today known as Fibonacci, is the one who invented these number sequences.

Interestingly, these sequences came into existence way back in 1202, and they are still equally relevant and can be found in most places.

On this day, we celebrate the 'marvel' mathematician who gave us a way in which math permeates everything around us. This sequence can be used to calculate countless things on Earth and beyond, such as animals, planets, weather patterns, and even galaxies.

History:

Leonardo Bonacci, who was born around 1170 to an Italian merchant, and as a young boy, he would travel to North Africa with his father, where he first saw the 'Hindu-Arabic numeral system.'

The system is far more versatile and agile than the cumbersome Roman numeral system because it only allows for 10 symbols and includes zero. In 1202, he published 'Liber Abaci,' in which he introduced the Hindu-Arabic numeric system to Europe.

The 'Virahanka,' which was seen in Indian mathematics and was connected to the Sanskrit prosody, was used by Fibonacci to create the sequence.

The sequence starts with 1, 1, 2, 3, and 5, in which the number sequence is created by adding up the two previous numbers to get the next one.

One of the original examples of Fibonacci's sequence is the population growth of rabbits. Starting with one pair and producing a new pair every month, the numbers would grow in lockstep with the number pattern.

Where you can find the Fibonacci sequence in nature:

Snail shells, where you can infer where these numbers are as they grow in a pattern that mimics the Fibonacci sequence.

Giant Sunflowers is where you could find the sequence, in the spiral of the sunflower. After looking at the seed at the centre of the flower, the eye can perceive that the number sequence continues to grow in the seeds as the flower gets bigger.

Flower petals, the majority of flowers in nature have a number of petals from the Fibonacci sequence. It can have 1, 3, 5, 8, 13, or even 21 petals; some have 4, 6, or 7 petals.