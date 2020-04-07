Dear Chetan Bhagat, coronavirus isn't tuberculosis, please stop drawing dangerous conclusions for RTs

However, if you’re not aware of what’s happening in the world, it’s highly likely that you may agree with Bhagat’s analysis.

To understand where Bhagat has gone wrong, let’s understand the fundamentals: What is the difference between pulmonary tuberculosis and coronavirus?

For starters, tuberculosis is caused by a bacteria, while coronavirus is caused by a virus. Both affect the respiratory cells in different ways.

As we know, pulmonary tuberculosis is airborne, which basically means that you can catch the infection if you inhale air. Studies have even shown that the bacilli can stay airborne for up to six hours in still air. Movement of the air such as open widows and well-ventilated spaces and exposure to direct sunlight can destroy the bacilli. Furthermore, your age (infant or over 60), the strength of your immune system (whether you are malnourished or have HIV), and your habits (heavy smoking and drinking) are some of the factors that increase the chance of an individual contracting tuberculosis.