COVID-19 Vaccine Latest Update: Moderna submits data to obtain emergency use authorisation

US biotech company Moderna said that it has submitted the results of its coronavirus vaccine trials to the country's Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in order to obtain emergency use authorisation for the vaccine.

"Moderna's data for the emergency use authorisation request for mRNA-1273 has been submitted to the US FDA," Moderna tweeted on Monday.

Moderna said that its vaccine efficacy was 94.1 percent and reached 100 percent in severe COVID-19 cases. It has also said the vaccine is generally well tolerated and devoid of serious safety concerns.

As things stand, at least three promising vaccine candidates are expected to receive emergency use authorization from US health authorities in the coming weeks.