COVID-19 Vaccine Latest News: Expert says chances of virus beating vaccine is high

Ever since the World Health Organisation declared the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, a pandemic, the race is on to develop the first vaccine. Several nations that include India, the United States, United Kingdom, China, Israel and others are pumping in money into research and development to come up with a watertight vaccine that can battle the virus.

Historically, just 6 per cent of vaccines end up making it to market, often after a years-long process that doesn’t draw big investments until testing shows a product is likely to work. But the traditional rules of drug and vaccine development are being tossed aside in the face of a virus that has infected over 30 lakh people, killed more than 2,00,000 and devastated the global economy. With COVID-19, the goal is to have a vaccine identified, tested and available on a scale of hundreds of millions of doses in just 12 to 18 months.

At least 89 coronavirus vaccines are in development, according to the World Health Organization, but that number may actually be double of what WHO is predicting. With the race to develop the vaccine, there is only hope and assumptions at the moment.

However, David States, the Chief Medical Officer Angstrom Bio, based out of Austin, Texas, argues that developing a vaccine for COVID-19 may take longer than a year because of the complexity of the virus.