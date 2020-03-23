Coronavirus fact check: Is COVID-19 a bioweapon meant to destroy the world? Latest research gives you the answer

A number of theories have been doing the rounds, claiming that the novel coronavirus COVID-19 is a genetically modified version of the virus that has been used as a bioweapon. Now, it’s come to light that the theory is truly false, after a paper published in Nature Magazine says that the virus had naturally developed this particular strain.

“By comparing the available genome sequence data for known coronavirus strains, we can firmly determine that SARS-CoV-2 originated through natural processes,” said Kristian Andersen, associate professor of immunology and microbiology at Scripps and corresponding author of the study, while speaking to science website biospace.com.

Thinking about it, if the coronavirus was actually a man-made weapon the rate of death would have been a lot faster had it been genetically modified.

