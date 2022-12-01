Climate activist group 'The Tyre Extinguishers' deflate tyres of nearly 900 SUVs, leave note stating environmental concerns

Climate activist group 'Tyre Extinguishers' deflate tyres of nearly 900 SUVs, leave note stating environmental concerns | Twitter/The Tyre Extinguishers

The Tyre Extinguishers, an environmental activist group, claimed on Twitter that the team of climate activists have deflated around 900 SUVs. Tyre Extinguishers have let down the tyres of SUVs in London, Bristol and Brighton, The Telegraph reported.

On Twitter, the activists have been repeatedly sharing images of their act wherein they click themselves in action while deflating the tyres, and then leave a note stating the environmental concerns. ""SUVs are unnecessary luxury goods for which the sole purpose of ownership in a city is pure vanity," the group tweeted while mentioning their aim to make regions SUV-free.

"SUVs are unnecessary luxury goods for which the sole purpose of ownership in a city is pure vanity.



Therefore we will not stop until Uppsala is a city free from SUVs."



Welcome to the fight, TX Uppsala! 🫡 pic.twitter.com/CgK1aQkIGS — The Tyre Extinguishers (@T_Extinguishers) November 21, 2022

Fantastic news! Vive la France! https://t.co/QSDpraUkmE — Stefan Draschan (@stefandraschan) November 16, 2022

"We're taking this action because governments and politicians have failed to protect us from these huge vehicles," the group says on its website, where they add, "Politely asking and protesting for these things has failed," PEOPLE quoted the activists as they learned that the media outlet's editor got subjected to the activist's action. Reportedly, PEOPLE Food Editor Ana Calderone's car was among those hit in N.Y.C. Calderone.