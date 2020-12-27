Chirping of birds at the press of a button at Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur zoo

Kanpur: If you live in the city and have been deprived of hearing the chirping of birds, come and visit the Kanpur zoo in Uttar Pradesh and listen to the birds in the 'Virtual Centre' built here. The zoo premises resonate with the sound of birds at the press of a button.

Kanpur Zoo Assistant Director, Arvind Singh, told IANS that the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has set up a 'Virtual Centre' at the Zoo in Kanpur which provides information about the birds, turtles, dolphins and fishes living along the banks or in the Ganges.

The information about the birds is given in a room sub-divided into three rooms. There is a box on which the names of the birds are written and in which the pre-recorded chirping of the birds can be heard.