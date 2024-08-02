China: From 5000 Km Away, Surgeon Operates Patient With Lung Tumor; Video Surfaces

Representative image | Canva

In a stunning example of advancement in medical technology, a surgeon in China operated a patient battling lung tumor from 5,000 kms away. Said to be the first remote lung cancer operation, it was reportedly carried out using a robot. A healthcare unit in Shanghai performed the clinical procedure on the patient who was on the other part of the country, a place named Kashgar.

A video from the surgery has surfaced online.

A surgeon in China successfully removed a lung tumor from a patient while being 5000 km away. The doctor operated the machine remotely from his office in Shanghai, while the patient was in Kashgar, located on the opposite side of the country. The entire operation was completed in… pic.twitter.com/8VQrpnvtS0 — Naresh Nambisan | നരേഷ് (@nareshbahrain) August 2, 2024

A government portal informed people about the case and stated that Shanghai Chest Hospital was the nation's first medical facility carrying out robot-assisted surgery on the chest where Dr Luo Qingquan operates the system to conduct remote surgeries with success rate.

According to the Information Office of Shanghai Municipality, this remote surgery was based on the detailed clinical research and administered domestically-made surgical robots. It came with preparation and readiness by Luo's team, who fulfilled the nation's first intra-city remote robotic surgery on an animal in March to confirm its safety and feasibility.

"The success of this surgery is a milestone to show the clinical capability of a domestically-made surgical robot, which can bring more benefit to patients, especially those in remote and rural regions," Luo was quoted as saying in a report by a local news media outlet.