Charles Darwin Birth Anniversary: Why The Theory Of Evolution Still Supersedes History Of Human Race?

Several scientists have shed light on the evolution of the human race with their wisdom, analytical knack, and research, but some of them are still remembered as milestones in the gigantic world of innovative scientific theories.

Charles Darwin was born on February 12, 1809, and is widely known for his theory of human evolution. According to him, the journey of evolution was a result of a natural struggle to remain in the flow of existence, and the human race belongs to similar ancestors. This fresh concept smashed the prevalent religious and communal theories of the evolution and development of species. Due to his progressive approach and modern scientific apprehension, he is still regarded as the precursor of modern biology.

A life of bright innovations

As an experimental unconventional student, he enhanced the honour of the University of Edinburgh and Christ College at the prestigious Cambridge, where he explored and supported Charles Lyell and the related dogma of gradual geological change. This concept influenced him and added new wings to contemporary theories. The deep insight into wildlife and fossils led to new conclusions and immersive observations. He wrote several great books; however, 'On The Origin Of Species' became a signature work. His other work consists of 'The Descent of Man And Selection in Relation to Sex', 'The Expression of the Emotions in Man and Animals', 'The Formation of Vegetable Mould', and 'Through the Actions of Worms'.

Why relevant today?

As one of the most remarkable concepts of natural history, the theory of human evolution is something that smashes down orthodox narratives and factless mythology. The main significance of the theory lies in drawing a revolutionary line between the reality of human history and factless notions, truth, and imaginary beliefs. Darwin was awarded the Royal Medal, The Wollaston Medal, the Baley Medal, Copley Medal and the Wolloston Medal, but his contribution to growing a scientific understanding of biology is something that shines above all and sparkles in between the legacy of tales and history.