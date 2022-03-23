Yash aka Rocky pens a heartfelt note for his fans ahead of 'KGF: Chapter 2' trailer launch

Superstar Yash recently penned a heartfelt note for his fans, ahead of the release of his much awaited film 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The film is all set to release on April 14, 2022. It also stars Raveena Tandon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles.

In a note to his fans, Yash expressed his gratitude and stated that the film belongs to all his fans. "It has been 3 years since KGF Chapter 1 was released and we have nothing but immense gratitude for all the love this film has received. It has made our Chapter 2 journey even more special. This film truly belongs to each one of you and it’s only fitting that you become a huge part of our promotional journey," he penned.

"For the first time in Indian cinema, we will be promoting our film via hoardings with art created by you. Starting today… we invite you to share your Rocky Bhai artwork with us which will become a part of our film’s main publicity campaign. A film is nothing without the fans and with this, we hope you join us in putting Rocky on the world map… because all he wants is DUNIYA,' Yash added.

‘KGF Chapter 2’ is one of the most awaited pan-India films releasing this year. Building the anticipation and curiosity of fans, the makers had earlier announced that the action-packed trailer of the movie will release on March 27.

It’s Presented by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar from Excel Entertainment and AA Films. It is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, Homable Films.

The silver screens will witness history with the release of ‘KGF Chapter 2’ on April 14, 2022, in cinemas worldwide.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:22 PM IST