Why 'Beast' makers roped in Pooja Hegde opposite Thalapathy Vijay?

The intriguing trailer of Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde's 'Beast' has gone viral and has been receiving positive reactions from fans.

While the darling of the masses makes sure we feel the power, terror and fire of his upcoming film, filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar reveals the story behind casting the fresh pair in a film that marked Pooja's homecoming to Tamil cinema.

The writer-director envisioned that she would not only spark great chemistry with the star, but also emerge as the perfect fit for the part given the fabulous job she did in the blockbuster 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo'.

Nelson Dilipkumar says, “When we were finalising the cast for Beast, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo had also just released. In that movie, Pooja had done a fabulous job and won hearts nationally. I wanted a pairing that would be new and fresh, someone who has never worked with Vijay sir. Pooja was the perfect fit keeping all of this in mind. She’s a hard worker, and even though Tamil is not her native language, she learnt the language and spoke her lines.”

'Beast' is written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and is produced by Sun Pictures. The music of the film is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Starring Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Selvaraghavan Yogi Babu, Lilliput Faruqui and Ankur Ajit Vikal, 'Beast' releases on April 13, 2022.

It will be released by UFO Moviez in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on the same day across North India.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 02:35 PM IST