Watch 'Vikrant Rona' Trailer: Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez's mystery-thriller is a visual treat

The much-awaited trailer of Kichcha Sudeep’s 3D mystery thriller 'Vikrant Rona’ is out and it is much grand than what anyone would have expected. From the entry of Kichcha Sudeep to its wonderful visual effects, the trailer consists of many factors for the audience to love.

With an interesting concept and mesmerizing 3D visuals, the trailer captures glimpses of a village scene in a most majestic way. Moreover, Kichcha Sudeep’s entry on the ship is astounding. And then comes the glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez who steals the show with her hot avatar.

The trailer launched in Mumbai, where the media got to see the 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' song exclusively. The trailer has come as a perfect treat to the audience.

Moreover, the trailer has come as a big thing for the audience to set their eyes on, as the big names from different industries will be coming together to launch the same in different languages. Where Salman Khan will launch it in Hindi, Dhanush will launch it in Tamil, Dilquar Salmaan in Malayalam, Ramcharan Telegu, and Kichcha Sudeep in Kannada.

Directed by Anup Bhandari, 'Vikrant Rona’ will release worldwide in 3D on July 28. It also stars Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok and is presented by Salman Khan Films, Zee Studios and Kichcha Creatiions in North India.

It has been produced by Jack Manjunath under his production Shalini Artss, and co-produced by Alankar Pandian of Invenio Origins the film.