Watch: Tollywood actress Karate Kalyani and YouTuber Srikant Reddy publicly slap each other

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Karate Kalyani and YouTuber Srikant Reddy slapped each other publicly after an argument over his objectionable prank videos.

Reddy complained to police that she attacked him. The actor has also lodged a counter complaint against the YouTuber.

The incident occurred on Thursday night in Yousufguda when the actor pulled up the YouTuber for portraying women in an objectionable manner in the name of pranks.

There was a heated argument between the two and this led to a clash. Karate Kalyani thrashed Srikant Reddy on Madhuranagar road.

A video of the clash went viral on social media. Holding a baby, Kalyani is seen arguing with Reddy. She then slapped him. A man accompanying her also tried to assault Reddy but the latter hit back and also slapped Kalyani.

Srikant Reddy lodged a complaint against the actor at S.R. Nagar police station. Karate Kalyani also lodged a counter-complaint that Srikant Reddy attacked her.

Karate Kalyani, whose real name is Padaala Kalyani, has acted as character artist in many Tollywood films. In 2015, she entered into the Limca Book of Records for performing harikatha continuously for 114 hours 45 minutes, and 55 seconds. She also participated in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 4 hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna.

In recent months, she has been active on social issues and often landed in controversies. In August last year, she joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

In January this year, she lodged a police complaint against a NGO alleging she has a life threat from them.

She alleged that the NGO started spreading fake news about her and threatened her as she was questioning their irregularities.

Published on: Friday, May 13, 2022, 11:12 AM IST