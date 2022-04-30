Watch: 'Romanchaka' duet from 'Wedding Gift' finds appreciation from all 

The promised duet song by the team of 'Wedding Gift' was released on Friday evening and it has been received with much warmth from audiences.

Having already made a unique impression with its title, 'Wedding Gift' has now once again been noticed for its melodious music. The song titled 'Romanchaka' opens with the heroine Sonu Gowda bouncing down stairs to be serenaded by her hero played by Nishan.

Pleasing to the ears, this soft and soulful song has been beautifully composed and sung by music director Balachandra Prabhu. The lyrics and making has had a lot of fans commenting in its favour and appreciating how much they loved it.

'Romanchaka' has lyrics by ace writer Jayanth Kaikini. Meanwhile, the film is a thriller and speaks of the loopholes in our judicial system that enables women to get away with falsely framing men. And this sensitive topic has been cleverly handled by Vikram Prabhu.

It also features Achyuth Kumar, Pavithra Lokesh and Prema who is making a comeback in the film after many years.

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 11:55 AM IST