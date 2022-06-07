Watch: Kamal Haasan has a heartfelt message for fans who poured their love and support for 'Vikram'

PM

It has been raining praises for the team of 'Vikram: Hitlist' amidst the release of the film. The audiences are in complete awe of Kamal Haasan's performance, and fans are going gaga over his powerpacked avatar in the film.

Taking to social media, Kamal Haasan shared a sweet and touching message to all his fans who supported him throughout his acting journey. He said, “I breathe Cinema.”

On behalf of Raj Kamal Films International, the actor thanked each and everyone associated with the film and especially the audience who made the film a huge success.

'Vikram' has been produced by Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran, A Raaj Kamal Films International film, and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Pen studios' distribution division Pen Marudhar has acquired the Hindi distribution rights of the film.

The film released in theatres on June 3.