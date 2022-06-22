Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez dances to 'Ra Ra Rakkamma' with 'Vikrant Rona' co-star Kichcha Sudeep

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is currently having a great time in Bangalore along with the team of 'Vikrant Rona', where they are launching the trailer of their forthcoming film.

Jacqueline, who is always tight with a busy schedule, barely takes a break and completely indulges herself in work.

In the latest clips that went viral from the trailer launch today, the actress can be seen dancing and having fun along with her co-star Kichcha Sudeep. Jacqueline, who donned an indigo saree, looked ravishing with sleek straight hair and subtle makeup. Her moves on the songs made the crowd dance to her beats, eventually leading to a very energetic crowd.

Thanking Kichcha Sudeep, the actress says, “I would like to thank Sudeep sir. This was one of the most beautiful experiences I have ever had. So I was walking on the set for the first time, I was in awe. I couldn't believe the detail of the set. Every single detail was perfection. It was not just about me coming in and shooting the shot. I have done that even many times. The love, the experience was so amazing on the sets of Vikrant Rona”.

Talking about her experience on the set, she says, "Every single person on set from morning to night, be it back end dancer, spot boy, or the person who looks after lighting. Every single person was involved and every single person was happy to do that. I really believe that was because of the amazing team 'Vikrant Rona' has. We really believe in this vision. Thank you Jack sir.

While telling a funny incident about herself and Kichcha Sudeep, Jacqueline adds, “I was specifically told by Sudeep sir to tell that he was the one who taught me how to dance. There was a moment, it gave me a lot of anxiety when I was up there. We had given our first shot together and Sudeep sir says ‘Jacky, more energy!’, so that basically meant that Sudeep sir, you totally killed it and you are a better dancer. I believe that. You dance with your heart and you really have nice moves."

On the work front, other than Rohit Shetty's 'Cirkus', the actress will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the upcoming 'Ram Setu', while she also has 'Vikrant Rona' and 'Kick 2' in the pipeline.