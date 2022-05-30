Vikram: Malaysia’s leader of opposition Anwar Ibrahim to attend Kamal Haasan-starrer's premiere

Actor, politician, and global icon Kamal Haasan is in Malaysia for the promotions of his much-awaited film 'Vikram' which will be releasing worldwide on June 3.

The makers have also planned a premier in Malaysia and it will be graced by Anwar Ibrahim, the leader of opposition in the country.

During the promotions, Haasan met Ibrahim and the two spoke at length about several topics, ranging from Indian history to the importance of good governance and a firm stand against corruption. It was a healthy and fruitful discussion that ended with Ibrahim promising to attend the premier of 'Vikram'.

'Vikram' will be in cinemas from June 3. The action-thriller has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and its features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil alongside Kamal Haasan. Fans are waiting with bated breath to watch the legendary actor back on the big screen after four years.