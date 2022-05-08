Vijay Deverakonda Birthday Special: Best movies of the 'Arjun Reddy' star

Deverakonda Vijay Sai, aka, Vijay Deverakonda, is an Indian actor and producer who is popularly known for his work in Telugu films.

Vijay marked his acting debut in 2011 in Ravi Babu's romantic comedy 'Nuvvila'. However, he gained recognition for his supporting role in 'Yevade Subramanyam' (2015).

It was in 2017 when Vijay's film 'Arjun Reddy' hit the theatres and propelled him to overnight success. The actor's portrayal of a heartbroken lover was lauded by cinegoers and critics alike, and since then, there has been no looking back for him.

His performance in 'Arjun Reddy' also won him several accolades.

Vijay went on to star in films like 'Mahanati' (2018), 'Geetha Govindam' (2018), 'Taxiwaala' (2018) and 'Dear Comrade' (2019), among others.

In 2019, he also emerged as the most searched South Indian actor, according to Google's annual report. In the same year, he was featured by Forbes India in their 30 Under 30 list.

The actor is now all set to mark his Bollywood debut with the upcoming Dharma Productions' film 'Liger', opposite actress Ananya Panday.

On Vijay's 33rd birthday, here's a look at some of the best films of the handsome hunk:

Arjun Reddy

In the film, Vijay plays the role of Arjun Reddy Deshmukh, a high-functioning alcoholic surgeon who has temper issues as well. Arjun goes on a self-destructive path after the marriage of his girlfriend Preethi Shetty. The film focuses on his downfall and subsequent resurgence.

Geetha Govindam

In 'Geetha Govindam', Vijay plays a young lecturer who falls for an independent, level-headed woman, but unfortunately, things begin on the wrong foot and he has to try his best to clear the misunderstandings and convince her.

Dear Comrade

Bobby (played by Vijay), a student union leader with anger issues, falls in love with Lily, a state-level cricketer. However, his temperament poses an obstacle in his path to being united with Lily.

Taxiwaala

Vijay's character Shiva settles for the job of a cab driver after quitting several odd jobs. However, things take a turn when he faces spine-chilling incidents while driving and tries to solve the mystery.

Mahanati

'Mahanati' is a 2018 biographical drama film based on the life of Indian actress Savitri. Vijay played the role of a photographer named Vijay Anthony, who gets appointed to work on the story of Savitri, who is found unconscious by her son.

