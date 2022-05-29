e-Paper Get App

Veteran singer Edava Basheer collapses on stage during performance, dies

Edava Basheer was 78.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 12:10 PM IST
Veteran playback singer Edava Basheer has passed away.

The unfortunate incident happened after Edava Basheer collapsed on stage while performing at the golden jubilee celebrations of the Blue Diamond's orchestra in Alappuzha, Kerala on Saturday night.

Though he was immediately taken to a nearby hospital his life could not be saved.

Fans have expressed grief after learning about the shocking news.

"Can't believe it. So sad," a social media user tweeted.

"May his soul rest in peace," another one wrote on Instagram.

Edava Basheer was 78.

