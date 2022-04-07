Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan recovering after heart surgery

Veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan, who underwent an emergency cardiac surgery last week, is convalescing at a hospital in Ernakulam, doctors attending on him said on Thursday.

After suffering a cardiac arrest on March 30, he was rushed to a private hospital where he underwent surgery the next day.

Incidentally, he was confined to the hospital bed when he celebrated his 66th birthday on Monday.

The talented Sreenivasan is an actor, scriptwriter, producer, director and also has dubbed for films during nearly five decades in the industry, that began in 1976. By now, he has around 250 films to his credit.

His on-screen chemistry with veteran superstar Mohanlal has always been a delight to directors and the audience.

Varavelpu, Gandhinagar 2nd Street, Nadodikkattu and its two sequels, Pattanapravesham, and Akkare Akkare Akkare are some of their all-time big hits together.

Despite hailing from the Communist bastion in Kannur district, Sreenivasan has, in quite a number of films, taken on the CPI-M and earned appreciation even by the otherwise tough Left leaders.

He has brought in two sons Vineeth and Dhyan into the industry and like him, they have also created their own space in the industry.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 11:12 AM IST