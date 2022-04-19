Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu buys a swanky new car worth Rs 1.19 crore

Telugu star Mahesh Babu has now bought himself an Audi e-tron, an electric car that had won handsomely at the 2022 World Car Awards.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, the head of Audi India, on Instagram said, "Dynamic, inside & out. The future is electric and we welcome @urstrulymahesh to the #audiexperience."

Mahesh Babu too confirmed the news by posting a picture of himself next to his new Audi e-tron on Instagram. He said, "Bringing a clean, green and sustainable future home. Excited for the Audi experience."

Interestingly, the Audi e-tron GT, a variant of the e-tron which had been nominated in three categories, had ended up winning the award for the 'World Performance Car' a few days ago at the 2022 World Car Awards, the biggest and most prestigious new car award ceremony dubbed as the 'Oscars of the automobile world'.

The e-tron is priced from Rs 1.01 crore to Rs 1.19 crore and has three variants. It has an automatic transmission and can seat five people. It has a large 605-litre boot and its key equipment includes an adaptive air suspension, LED headlights, 360 degree cameras, keyless entry and charging points on both sides.

On the work front, Mahesh will be next seen in Parasuram Petla's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. After more than two years since his last release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', Mahesh is returning to the box office on May 12. The movie is billed to be a commercial drama.

