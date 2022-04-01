Superstar Yash to promote 'KGF: Chapter 2' at a grand event in Delhi

Other than being one of the most awaited films of this season, the madness of 'KGF: Chapter 2' amongst the audience is been increased since the trailer has been launched.

Moreover, the fandom of Yash is already igniting the excitement of the audience and he is not leaving any chance to promote the film around the different corners of the country which took him now to the capital where a huge crowd is expected to assemble for the promotional event.

Knowing the fact that Rocking star Yash is about to make a presence in Delhi, thousands of fans are expected to rush towards the theatre, where the actor is about to come for the promotion of 'KGF: Chapter 2'.

The killer action, larger-than-life scenes, a heart-touching drama, dashing entry and swag of 'Rocky Bhai' aka Yash, and a lot more have become the talk of the town about the film since the trailer is out.

Releasing nationwide on April 14, 2022, in Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam, 'KGF: Chapter 2' is written and directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under the Hombale Films banner.

The film is being presented in North-Indian markets by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and AA Films.

