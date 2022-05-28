Samantha Ruth Prabhu's savage response to a troll who said she will 'die alone'

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was trolled by an unknown Twitter user, gracefully blunted the offensive remark aimed at her.

Samantha has now responded forcefully to a social media troll who made an offensive remark about her. Under one of Samantha's recent tweets, a netizen commented, "She's (Sam) is going to end up dying alone with cats and dogs."

The actress was quick to respond, calmly and effectively shutting down the troll. "I'd consider myself lucky," Samantha's response reads.

After the 'Kushi' lady responded with a sarcastic retort, the netizen quickly deleted the tweet.

Samantha is one of the few celebrities who aren't afraid to speak out against unwelcome social media trolls. She recently wrapped the first schedule of her highly-anticipated film 'Kushi,' in which she co-stars with Vijay Deverakonda.

Her other films, 'Yashoda,' and 'Shakuntalam,' will be released by the end of the year.

'Yashoda' also stars Unni Mukundan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and others.

Meanwhile, 'Shaakuntalam' features Dev Mohan as Dushyanta, the king of the Puru Dynasty.

Samantha has also been roped in to play the lead role in 'Arrangements of Love' movie.

BAFTA-winning Welsh director Philip John will helm the project, which is an adaptation of the bestselling 2004 novel of the same title by Indian author Timeri N. Murari.

Last year, she won many hearts with her OTT debut 'The Family Man'. As per reports, she is now all set to work with Varun Dhawan in Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK's new project.

