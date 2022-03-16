Salman Khan to star opposite Chiranjeevi in Telugu actioner 'Godfather'

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has started shooting for the upcoming Telugu action film "Godfather", which is headlined by South superstar Chiranjeevi.

The film is a remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran's Malayalam directorial 'Lucifer', which featured Mohanlal in the lead.

In 'Godfather', Khan is expected to be seen in a crucial cameo. The film would mark his debut in the Telugu film industry.

Chiranjeevi took to Twitter and shared a picture with Khan from the sets, here.

"Welcome aboard #Godfather, bhai @BeingSalmanKhan! Your entry has energized everyone and the excitement has gone to next level. Sharing screen with you is an absolute joy. Your presence will no doubt give that magical #Kick to the audience," the actor wrote on Wednesday.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

'Godfather' also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. The film is directed by Mohan Raja and produced by Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films.

Khan was last seen on the big screen in 'Antim: The Final Truth'.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 10:59 AM IST