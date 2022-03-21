'RRR' Promotions: Ram Charan, Jr NTR visit Golden Temple to seek blessings for SS Rajamouli's magnum opus

The team of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus 'RRR' is on a promotional spree, visiting different cities across the country ahead of its release.

As per the multi-city tour promotions of the highly-anticipated movie, the team of 'RRR' including Junior NTR, Ram Charan and director SS Rajamouli, recently visited the sacred Golden Temple in Amritsar to seek blessings for their movie ahead of its release.

The makers and the cast shared their pictures from their Golden Temple visit, much to the surprise of their fans and building the anticipation even further.

After Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Dubai, the team of 'RRR' also visited Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Statue of Unity in Baroda. Interestingly, it has become the first film to visit the historic monument.

From Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Baroda, Delhi, Amritsar, Jaipur, Kolkata and Varanasi to Dubai, the makers have chalked out an extensive promotional plan wherein they will be visiting the major potential markets of the country for the film promotions from March 18-22.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North Territory.

'RRR' is set to release on March 22, 2022.

