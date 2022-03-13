'RRR' new poster features a bloody Jr NTR and an intense Ram Charan in cop avatar

SS Rajamouli’s highly anticipated ‘RRR’ is finally unravelling as the release of the period action drama is just around the corner.

After the overwhelming response to the trailer and ‘Naatu Naatu’, the up-tempo track that highlights the chemistry and brotherhood between Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film, the makers have now released a new ‘RRR’ poster.

Featuring a bloody and determined Jr NTR and an intense and brooding Ram Charan, the poster reflects the ‘Rise’, ‘Roar’ and ‘Revolt’ tag of the film, giving audiences a peak of the action-packed entertainment in store.

Interestingly, setting another benchmark, 'RRR' is the first Indian film to release in Dolby Cinema.

The film includes a star-studded lineup besides lead actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris will be seen in pivotal roles while Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody join in as supporting roles.

Jayanti Lal Gada of PEN Studios has bagged the theatrical distribution rights across North India and has also bought worldwide electronic rights for all languages. Pen Marudhar will be distributing the film in the North territory.

The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by DVV Danayya of DVV Entertainments. 'RRR' is slated to hit the theatres on March 25, 2022.

