'RRR' Box Office Collection Day 5: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film mints Rs 611 crore worldwide

SS Rajamouli's epic period action drama 'RRR' has minted Rs 611 crore worldwide in gross figures, the makers said Wednesday.

Produced by D V V Entertainment, the film released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

According to the makers, 'RRR' has collected Rs 474 crore in its overall India numbers. The Hindi dubbed version alone has fetched Rs 107 crore.

A pre-Independence fictional story, the big-budget spectacle drama stars Ram Charan and N T Rama Rao Jr as real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, respectively.

'RRR' also features Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

The film was theatrically released across the globe last week in IMAX, IMAX 3D, 3D, and Dolby Sound.

'RRR' was initially scheduled for theatrical release on July 30, 2020, but was delayed several times due to production delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:08 PM IST