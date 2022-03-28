RRR Box Office Collection Day 3: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's film crosses Rs 500 crore mark

SS Rajamouli's much-anticipated pan-India film 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, witnessed a massive upsurge at the box office on the third day.

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, 'RRR' has breached the coveted Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office in just three days.

"#RRR is setting new benchmarks..Rs 500 cr [and counting]... Worldwide GBOC *opening weekend* biz... Extraordinary Monday on the cards... #SSRajamouli brings back glory of Indian Cinema. Note: Non-holiday release. Pandemic era," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Since its very first day, the film has been shattering records at the box office. It became the highest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema as it minted Rs 223 crore worldwide.

The record was previously held by 'Baahubali 2', which had minted Rs 217 crore on its first day.

The magnum opus has also affected the success of films like 'The Kashmir Files', which had been unstoppable at the box office for the past two weeks, even while competing with the likes of 'Radhe Shyam' and 'Bachchhan Paandey'.

Meanwhile, 'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also a part of the film.

The period action drama hit the theatres on March 25, and it is said to be one of the biggest films made in the history of Indian cinema.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 02:18 PM IST