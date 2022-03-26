'RRR': Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu heap praises on Ram Charan, Jr NTR's magnum opus

The much-hyped 'RRR', starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in lead roles, opened with flying colours at the box office on Friday. The audiences have been going gaga over the SS Rajamouli directorial, and the latest ones to join the bandwagon are none other than south superstars Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu.

Congratulating the cast and crew of 'RRR'. Allu Arjun took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Hearty Congratulations to the Entire team of #RRR . What a spectacular movie. My respect to our pride @ssrajamouli garu for the vision."

He also called the film Ram Charan's career best. "Soo proud of my brother a mega power @AlwaysRamCharan for a killer & careers best performance. My Respect & love to my bava… power house @tarak9999 for a spectacular show," he tweeted.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Mahesh Babu too lauded the film's team for executing the magnum opus. "There are films and then there are SS Rajamouli films! #RRR E.P.I.C!! The scale, grandeur visuals, music & emotions are unimaginable, breathtaking and simply stunning!" he wrote.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"@tarak9999 and @AlwaysRamCharan grow beyond their stardom and come out with performances which are out of this world!! The law of gravity didn't seem to exist in the Natu-Natu song! They were literally flying!! Hats off to the entire team of #RRR for executing this mammoth project!! So so proud! Congratulations," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

On its very first day, 'RRR' shattered all box office records to become the highest opener of Indian cinema in history. The film earned a whopping Rs 223 crore worldwide, defeating 'Baahubali 2', which previously held the record.

'RRR' also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia Morris in key roles. Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody are also a part of the film.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 06:07 PM IST