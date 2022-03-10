Ritabhari Chakraborty to highlight the importance of body positivity with new film 'Fatafati' alongside Abir Chatterjee

Hindi cinema saw Ritabhari Chakraborty last in the horror-comedy 'Pari', alongside Anushka Sharma. And now, after the massive success of her 'Brahma Janen Gopon Kommoti', the team behind the film will once again be coming together to break yet another stereotype.

While the last film focussed on breaking taboos against female priests conducting rituals, her next film 'Fatafati' will fight the issue of body-shaming and highlight the importance of body positivity.

The film will see Ritabhari playing a regular small-town tailor who has an ardent interest in fashion. But given that she's on the heavier side, she has to struggle society's judgement every single day. But her character has a hidden secret - she lives a dual life! What happens when her passion collides with her everyday societal struggle?

'Fatafati' aims to rise above conventions and shatter glass ceilings, empowering women across the country.

Speaking about the film, Ritabhari said, "I feel strongly about the subject of body positivity. It is about time we establish that you don't have to be a certain stereotypical body type to be seen in a fashion magazine! Together, we need to move towards breaking the shackles of body shaming and transform the perception on diverse body types. I am excited for the film to go on floors."

Ritabhari will be uniting with Abir Chatterjee in the Aritra Mukherjee directorial. Produced by Windows Production, the film is slated to go on floors next month.

