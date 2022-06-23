Rashmika Mandanna turns entrepreneur for vegan beauty brand - details inside

Rashmika Mandanna, who is one of the most bankable actresses in the Indian film industry, has now turned entrepreneur. Riding high on the success and critical acclaim of her last release 'Pushpa: The Rise', the brand made an official announcement today of Rashmika's venture into the entrepreneurial world.

A vegan beauty and personal care brand on Thursday said that the actress has come on board as an investor and brand ambassador.

Apart from being a lucky mascot at the box office and one of the leading female stars of her generation, Rashmika is fast emerging as a savvy businesswoman, and all this at such a young age.

On the work front, Rashmika currently boasts of one of the strongest line-up. She will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2' alongside Allu Arjun, 'Goodbye' opposite Amitabh Bachchan, 'Animal' opposite Ranbir Kapoor, 'Varisu' alongside Vijay Thalapathy and 'Mission Majnu' with Sidharth Malhotra.