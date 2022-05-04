Ranjani Raghavan to play a doctor in 'Takkar'

Having achieved much fame with her serial 'Kannadathi', Ranjani Raghavan has become a household name.

Having endeared herself to the audience as Bhuvi in 'Kannadathi', Ranjani is now set to steal the hearts of fans as a doctor in the upcoming film 'Takkar'.

Having made her debut on the big screen in 'Rajahamsa', 'Takkar' will be the actor’s second outing. The film which is based on cyber crime has Ranjani playing the leading lady, while Manoj Kumar plays her leading man. Ranjani plays a doctor in this flick and the actor says that it’s a role that everyone will connect with. “It’s not just come and go, but a role that has substance,” says Ranjani, who adds that her character adds a lot of gravitas to the story.

Raghu Shastry, who had directed 'Run Anthony', has helmed this story. The movie which has been ready for release for a while now, has an impressive star cast including Sumitra, Jai Jagadish, Sadhu Kokila and Bhajrangi Loki.

The film which has been produced under SLN Creations by Nagesh Kogilu, has music by Kadri Manikanth and editing by KM Prakash. 'Takkar' will hit theatres on May 6.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 12:19 PM IST