Rangayana Raghu to play Jack Mama in 'Wheelchair Romeo'

Having made a name for himself with his unique acting skills and distinct mannerism, Rangayana Raghu has a fan base of his own.

It is by now well known that if Rangayana Raghu is playing a part in any film, it will be something that is unusual from the rest. And when he is involved in a film like 'Wheelchair Romeo', it can be safely said that his character will be something that his fans can surely loom forward to.

Most directors are quite clear in their minds about the actor they want for the role they have written and it is no different with director Natraj who is the man who has helmed 'Wheelchair Romeo'.

Natraj specially wrote this role with Rangayana Raghu in mind and it is the part of Jack Mama.

Advertisement

And Natraj is thrilled that this role has shaped beyond his expectations. And it is one that has left Rangayana Raghu also feeling that he attempted something totally new. Glimpses of Jack Mama that have been seen in the promos of the film have already fetched him accolades. And the rest of it you will get to see when the film hits theatres on May 27.

'Wheelchair Romeo' stars Ram Chetan and Mayuri Kyatari in the lead and has been produced under Agastya Creations by Venkatachalaiah.

ALSO READ Karan Johar hires Marut Sikka and Harsha Kilachand to make the best food and desserts for his 50th...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 03:59 PM IST