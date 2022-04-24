Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela grace 'Acharya' pre-release event

Power couple Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela have caught all attention with the blockbuster movie 'Acharya's pre-release event, organised in Hyderabad last night.

The megastars graced the anticipated event, which gave the audience the first glimpse of the action drama.

Upasana opted for a beautiful blue-white Manish Malhotra saree for the star-studded event, while Ram Charan was spotting in an Ayyapa Swamy Deeksha clothing. 'Acharya's pre-release event also saw the blockbuster director SS Rajamouli as the honourable chief guest.

Already a most-awaited action drama of the year, the glimpse of the film has elevated fans' excitement even more. Recently, the humble couple organised a Langar Seva at Golden Temple in Amritsar as a mark of gratitude for RRR's record-breaking success.

The pictures of Upasana Kamineni Konidela went viral on the internet, with netizens hailing the superstars for their gracious step.

