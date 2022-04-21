Raashii Khanna gives a glimpse of her song from upcoming film 'Sardar'

Reigning the hearts of the audience with a diverse range of performances across Tamil and Telugu film industries, Raashii Khanna is paving her way into Bollywood with an intriguing streak of projects. Giving an insight into her acting prowess with Ajay Devgn-starrer 'Rudra', Raashi is currently shooting for her upcoming Tamil film 'Sardar'.

The actress recently took to her social media and shared a little sneak peak of the dreamy set where she is shooting the song for her next.

Raashi captioned the video stating, 'Swaying away' #songshoot #Sardar.

Raashi also posted a video from her vanity van right before sharing the glimpse of the set where she is shooting the song. In the video, the gorgeous actor can be seen dazzling in a pink gown like a princess, which drops a hint about her look for the song. The film is directed by P.S. Mithran and she will be seen sharing the screen with Karthi.

Raashi who has consistently delivered impactful performance in the Tamil and Telugu industry, is also set to make her theatrical debut in Bollywood with Dharma Production's next thriller action film 'Yodha'. The actress will be seen romancing Sidharth Malhotra in the film.

After 'Rudra', Raashii will also be seen in Raj and DK's upcoming show starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay.

Juggling multiple projects simultaneously, Raashii is also gearing up for 'Thank You' with Naga Chaitanya, presenting varied aspects of her versatility with every move.

