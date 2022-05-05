Prabhudheva returns to film choreography for special song starring Vishnu Manchu and Payal Rajput

The makers of Telugu superstar Vishnu Manchu's next film co-starring Payal Rajput are leaving no stone unturned to make sure that the audience has a ball of a time watching their film.

Having kickstarted the second schedule of their yet-untitled comedy entertainer recently in which the leading man Vishnu was joined by Sunny Leone and Payal in Hyderabad, the latest we hear is the inclusion of a special song that will be choreographed by the legendary choreographer-turned-director Prabhudheva.

A source says, “Prabhudheva is on board to choreograph a special song for Vishnu Manchu's upcoming film. Shooting of the song has started today after elaborate preparation and it is going very well. The shoot has been going on for the past two weeks in Hyderabad and this is the film’s second schedule, can't wait to watch the chemistry between Vishnu sir and Payal.”

The song marks Prabhudheva’s return to choreography after a long hiatus. The dance maverick is travelling to Hyderabad to choreograph the song with Vishnu and Sunny. The makers wanted a specific look and scale for the song and there’s no one else who can pull it off like him.

Vishnu says, “It is a fab song and we are dancing to some cracker steps. It is a dream to work with Prabhudheva. We are hopeful that it is the kind of song that will resonate with the masses.”

The much-awaited film is written by G Nageshwar Reddy, who has directed films like 'Denikaina Ready'and 'Eedo Rakam Aado Rakam'. Touted to be an action comedy entertainer, the film will be directed by director Eeshaan Surya and dialogues have been penned by Bhanu and Nandu with cinematographer Chota K Naidu behind the lens. Anup Rubens will be composing the music.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 04:04 PM IST